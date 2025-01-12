HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,663 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

