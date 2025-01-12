HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $188.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.