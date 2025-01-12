HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 477,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 274,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 217.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 212,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.7 %

GJUN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.