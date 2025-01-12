HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.74 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.