HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 456 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

