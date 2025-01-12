HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 810 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

