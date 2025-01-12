HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes $239,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

