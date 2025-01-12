HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $32.48.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

