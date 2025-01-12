HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

