HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $278.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $257.78 and a 12-month high of $353.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.96.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

