HC Wainwright Lowers Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target to $40.00

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 467.38% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.50) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($10.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($10.81) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
