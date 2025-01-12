Hilltop National Bank Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $698,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $8,427,806. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $245.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.64.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

