Hilltop National Bank Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hilltop National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 45.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 18.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average of $310.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $459.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

