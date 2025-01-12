Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million $1.51 million 2.66 Himalaya Shipping Competitors $832.03 million $120.80 million 6.01

Himalaya Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping. Himalaya Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.53% 16.20% 8.24%

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Himalaya Shipping pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Himalaya Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 281 1688 1876 96 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 44.36%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping competitors beat Himalaya Shipping on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.