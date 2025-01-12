Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $24.15. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 2,507,628 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,112.34. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,356. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,333,446 shares of company stock worth $34,175,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.