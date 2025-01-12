International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

