International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

