International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $428,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in American Water Works by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

