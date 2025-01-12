International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 230,162 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.95.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

