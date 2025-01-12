International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

