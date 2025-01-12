International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 512,342 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NXPI opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.