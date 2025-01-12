International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 367,515 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,515 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 882.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.19 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.