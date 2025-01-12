International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 403,723 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403,723 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $213,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.5 %

CW stock opened at $349.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.20. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

