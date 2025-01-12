International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 427,209 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

