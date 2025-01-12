International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,789,525 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789,525 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

