International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 968,232 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 3,672.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

