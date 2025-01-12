International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,843 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

