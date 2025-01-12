Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7,766.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $173.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.10 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

