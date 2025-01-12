Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $68.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

