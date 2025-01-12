iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 304.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,967,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,267,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,188,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,663 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,607,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 449,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.