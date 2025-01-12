iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $176.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average of $177.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.