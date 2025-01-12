iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,399 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,891,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 331,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

