Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,354 Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 180,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

