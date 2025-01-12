JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 803,095 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261,157 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 227.9% during the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,259,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,787,347.60. This represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 885,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,000 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

