JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 15,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.44.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

