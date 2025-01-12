Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Position Raised by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Argus cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $9,313,306.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,649,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,233,554.56. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,418,716 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $81.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

