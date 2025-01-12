Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

