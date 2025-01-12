Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 over the last ninety days. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.