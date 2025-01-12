Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

