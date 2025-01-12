Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Koppers by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $600.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

