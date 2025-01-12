Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $14.74. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 57,487 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Barclays lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,090 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 30.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,325,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 766,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 608,661 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 345,464.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 404,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 226.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 256,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

