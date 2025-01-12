Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.46 per share, with a total value of $249,395.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.