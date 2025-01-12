Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 750.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS opened at $43.85 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down previously from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

