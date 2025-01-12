MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.90. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 18,960 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
