Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.