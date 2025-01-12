Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Natera by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,135,977.44. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,262.58. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,932 shares of company stock worth $20,635,430. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

