Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,010.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $837.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix has a 1 year low of $475.26 and a 1 year high of $941.75. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.