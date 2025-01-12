Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 441.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $507,009.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXR opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.12). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

