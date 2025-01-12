Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,567,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

CF stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,224,470. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

