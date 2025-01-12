Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,202,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,183,000 after purchasing an additional 230,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,964,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

